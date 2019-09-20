|
Kenneth Joseph Smith, affectionately called Smitty, was born to Lorene Smith and Robert J. Smith on April 1, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois. He passed away on September 7, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Norine Jackson, his sister and brother, Betty Taylor and Robert Smith, respectively as well as a host of nieces and nephews, and endless friends. Smitty, has brought joy and laughter to everyone he encountered, and no one will be the same without him.
Published in the Daily Southtown from Sept. 20 to Sept. 23, 2019