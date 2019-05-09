Kenneth L. Vallow passed away at his home on May 6th, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He was a lifelong resident of the Village of East Hazel Crest. Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents William "Buck" Vallow and Effie (Hathaway) Vallow. He is survived by his brothers William (Carol) Vallow, Thomas (Janice) Vallow, Timothy (Marsha) Vallow and Gerald Vallow. Kenneth was a devoted husband for nearly 50 years to Joanne (Pushala), and a beloved father to his sons Kenneth (Barbara), Keith (fiancé Jessica), Kristopher (Jillian) and Kevin (Lisa). Additionally, Kenneth was idolized and adored by his grandchildren Scotty, Justin, McKenna, Landon, Jaxon, Dominic, Jocelyn, Nolan, Camden, Kaylee and Kendal, and great grandchild Evelyn. Kenneth was an army veteran and spent a career spanning 49 years as a police officer with the East Hazel Crest Police Department, and 28 years as a fireman with the East Hazel Crest Fire Department. Kenneth was the Chief of Police for the East Hazel Crest Police Department twice; from 1979 until 1984, and from 2016 until his passing. He was well respected by his peers, and often looked upon for his knowledge and leadership. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home 18230 Dixie Highway in Homewood on Sunday May 12 from 1 pm until 7 pm. Funeral Service also at Funeral Home, Monday at 10 am. Cremation private. Please visit the Tews Funeral Home website www.tews-ryanfh.com for a full obituary and information regarding services for Kenneth Vallow. 708-798-5300 Published in the Daily Southtown on May 9, 2019