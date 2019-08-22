|
|
Kenneth M. Viollt age 75 of Monee, Illinois passed away on August 20, 2019. Loving husband to Kathleen (nee Romischer); beloved father to Rebecca Fillion and Jeffrey Viollt. Cherished grandfather to Sean, Bryan and Nicholas Johnson. Dear brother to Michael (Kathy) Viollt, Daniel (Jo Anne) Viollt, James Viollt, Greg Viollt, Emilie Viollt, Adele (John) Kealy and late John Viollt Jr. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Kenneth worked as an Electrical Operator for Metropolitan Sanitary District and served proudly in the U.S. Army.
Visitation on Friday, August 23rd from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Monee Funeral Home 5450 Wilson St. (at Governors Hwy.), Monee, IL 60449. Funeral mass, Saturday at 10:00 AM at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 5304 Main Street, Monee, Illinois. Inurnment at a later date: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. Info: (708) 534-0016. Moneefuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 22, 2019