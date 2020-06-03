I am very sad to hear of your loss. I attended school with Ken for our 12 years of elementary school and high school. The " kids " I went to school with in the 50's and 60's have left me with some wonderful memories. RIP Ken, You will be remembered.
Diane Ekkert Sellars
Kenneth O. Powalisz , age 75, formerly of Lemont, passed away on May 28, 2020.
Preceded in death by his parents Leonard B. (Anne M.) Powalisz; and his brother Gary A. Powalisz.
Survived by his sons Kenneth B. (Rebecca) Powalisz, and Michael S. Powalisz; also two grandchildren Zackary & Caitlyn.
Ken was a volunteer firefighter with the Village of Lemont for many years. He loved going fishing, and camping at Shelbyville, IL, and at Leech Lake in Minnesota. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.
Private burial was held, and a memorial service will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory can be made to a charity of the donor's choice, or to the Lemont Fire Protection District, 15900 New Avenue, Lemont, IL 60439. Info: www.markiewiczfh.com or call 630-257-6363
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 3, 2020.