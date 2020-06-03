Kenneth O. Powalisz
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth O. Powalisz , age 75, formerly of Lemont, passed away on May 28, 2020.

Preceded in death by his parents Leonard B. (Anne M.) Powalisz; and his brother Gary A. Powalisz.

Survived by his sons Kenneth B. (Rebecca) Powalisz, and Michael S. Powalisz; also two grandchildren Zackary & Caitlyn.

Ken was a volunteer firefighter with the Village of Lemont for many years. He loved going fishing, and camping at Shelbyville, IL, and at Leech Lake in Minnesota. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.

Private burial was held, and a memorial service will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory can be made to a charity of the donor's choice, or to the Lemont Fire Protection District, 15900 New Avenue, Lemont, IL 60439. Info: www.markiewiczfh.com or call 630-257-6363


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 1, 2020
I am very sad to hear of your loss. I attended school with Ken for our 12 years of elementary school and high school. The " kids " I went to school with in the 50's and 60's have left me with some wonderful memories. RIP Ken, You will be remembered.
Diane Ekkert Sellars
DIANE SELLARS
Classmate
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved