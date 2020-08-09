1/
Kenny A. Rexroat
Kenny A. Rexroat. Beloved husband of Gina Aprile-Rexroat. Loving son of Eleanor and Norman Rexroat. Dear brother of Angela (Joe) Petroline. Kenny will be dearly missed by many friends and his seven fur babies. He was an avid bowler with several 300 games, a great gardener, and a skilled fisherman, but most of all a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan as well as a 26 year employee of Bimba Manufacturing in Monee, IL. Visitation will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 from 11:00am-3:00pm at Skyline Memorial Park Chapel, 24800 S Governors Highway, Monee, IL. Interment following.


Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Skyline Memorial Park Chapel
