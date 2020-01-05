|
Kevin J. Peach. Age 45. Passed away Sauk Village resident formerly of Steger. Bloom Trail High School Graduate Class of 1992. Longtime member of the Laborers Union Local #5. Fiance of Nora Pape. Step-Dad of Jordan Usher. Son of the late Beverly nee Traina and Hugh Peach. Brother of Jim (Crystal) Peach and Kim (Grayson) Johnson. Uncle of Skyllar and Cadence Johnson. Nephew, cousin and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Wednesday January 8, 2020 from 3:00 pm until time services 8:00 pm. Future inurnment Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Steger. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 5, 2020