Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
(708) 479-1210
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Haug
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly A. Haug

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kimberly A. Haug Obituary
Kimberly A. Haug nee Crumpley, age 49, late of Mokena, IL. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Jay Haug Jr. Loving mother of Devin, Dylan, stepmother of Brett (Mallory) and Brandon Haug. Dear daughter of Susan (Daniel) Sbalchiero and Donald (Johanna) Crumpley. Caring sister of Gerilyn (Earl) Granberry, Evelyn Crumpley (Tom Herman) and Brittney Crumpley. Proud aunt of Jonathan, Matthew, Samantha Granberry and Daniel Foster. Visitation Sunday, June 9, 2019, 2:00-8:00 PM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home 19604 Wolf Road Mokena, IL. 60448. Interment is private. For information on services 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vandenberg Funeral Home
Download Now