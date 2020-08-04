Kyle C. Palakaitis. Loving father of Keegan (Erica Erdakos) & baby girl Palakaitis. Cherished son of Robin nee Newcomb & Ken Palakaitis. Dear brother of Kaitlyn Palakaitis. Fond nephew of Kevin Palakaitis, Wally (Joanne) Newcomb & Dean (Noelle) Newcomb. Dear cousin of Danny & Katherine and many more. Funeral Thursday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 12:00 pm until 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kyle's children would be appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
708-425-0500
Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 4, 2020.