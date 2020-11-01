1/1
Larry Hayden Reynolds
Larry Hayden Reynolds, devoted husband of Judith and beloved father of Sarah, Evangeline, and Paul, at age 83 peacefully left this world from Orland Park, Illinois, on October 22, 2020. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Irwin and Lillian.

Larry will be missed by four grandchildren, brother Quentin and many other relatives and friends. He taught science at Homewood-Flossmoor High School and was a traveler, photographer, lover of animals, and community advocate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org or 225 N Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601) or the Illinois 4-H Foundation (4hfoundation.illinois.edu or 203 Mumford Hall, 1301 W Gregory Dr, Urbana, IL 61801).


Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 1, 2020.
October 31, 2020
Judith
Family
October 31, 2020
Judy Reynolds
Family
