|
|
Larry A. Tobleck, age 72, beloved husband of Denise (Denny) Tobleck, nee Pandell; was preceded in death by his mother and father Lottie and Horst Tobleck and daughter Brandy Tobleck; loving father of Jodie (Michael) Rosales, Bridget Swanson and Erin Tobleck (Dan Doyle); proud Papa of Brittany, Bailey, Justin, Jesse, Emily and James; loving brother of Kenneth (Ruth), Dennis and Marlene (Jeff) O'Boyle; cherished uncle. Service Wednesday 12/4, 10am at Trinity Lutheran Church 6850 W 159th St Tinley Park IL 60477. Military Honors to follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood IL. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice House at donate.hopehcs.org
Published in the Daily Southtown from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019