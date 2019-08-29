|
Laurence D. "Larry" Schaeflein, age 87, U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, late of Tinley Park. Beloved husband for 61 years of Rosemary nee Walsh; devoted father of Rosemary (late Karl) (Felix De Leon) Thorne, Ann Marie, Marie, Barbara (Joseph) Lynch, Patricia (Bill) Kurth, Catherine (John) Bonini, Laura, Elizabeth (Donald) Marta and the late Laurence H. Schaeflein; loving grandfather of 8. Proud 50 year member of Bricklayers Union Local #21. Visitation Friday, 3 –9 p.m. Funeral Saturday, 9:15 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic, U-turn permitted at 143rd St.) to St. Elizabeth Seton Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 29, 2019