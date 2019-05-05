Daily Southtown Obituaries
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
Laurence Jugin
Laurence W. Jugin, age 81 of Steger, Illinois, passed away peacefully May 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Beverly Jugin nee Krzesinski. Loving father of Laura Ann (Christopher) Stawicki, Marc Jugin, Scott (Maria) Jugin and the late Laurence Jugin Jr. Cherished grandfather of Sarah, Emily, Haley, and the late Samantha. Laurence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Visitation Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL. Funeral Service Friday, 10:00 a.m. at Steger Memorial Chapel. Interment St. Mary Cemetery- Evergreen Park, IL. In Lieu of flowers memorial to the appreciated. 708 755-6100 or smitsfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 5, 2019
