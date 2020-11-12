1/1
Laurene LePore
Laurene LePore. Age 60. Longtime Steger resident, formerly of Chicago Heights. Graduate of Bloom High School. Former School secretary at Columbia Central School. Mother of Jaime (Dennis) Galbreath, Justine (John) Pugh, Jarrett and Jason Long. Grandmother of Joelle and Joslyn Pugh. Daughter of Jack LePore and the late Phyllis nee Wiechert. Sister of Jennifer (George) Pope and Jeffrey (Kelli) LePore. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Friend to many. Celebration of life at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Saturday November 14, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 PM. Due to the pandemic, masks must be worn and social distancing when inside the funeral home. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
