Laverne Emma Katherine Strassenburg Conley Stege, age 94; born and lived in Mokena, IL. lifelong member of St. John United Church of Christ. Beloved wife of the late George Stege. Loving mom Sharon (late Larry) Smith, Lynne (late Al) Wortley, Kathie (Thomas) Canevari, Ed Stege (Michelle Mueggler), Juanita (Lawrence) White. Proud and caring grandma of Heather Bruss, Lauren White, April Chatmon, Andrew White, Emily Stege, Katie Stege and great grandma of DJ, Julian, Michael, and Autumn. Dear aunt of Tatgenhorst and Potter families. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Matilda Strassenburg; and her brother Norval Strassenburg. Visitation, Monday, December 09, 2019, 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service 12:00 PM, at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 19604 S. Wolf Road, Mokena, IL. Interment to follow in St. John's Cemetery. For information on services, 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 4, 2019