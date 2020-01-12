|
|
Lawrence A. Cipolla, age 86, US Army Veteran passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Nytko); loving father of Joseph (Deborah), Ann-Marie (Spencer) Trepac and Romolo (Jamie); cherished grandfather of Danielle, Hope, Preston, Rocco, Robert and Raymond; dear brother of Rosemary Pignotti; uncle and friend to many. Lawrence graduated from Bloom High School, Class of 1953. He was an avid fisherman, gardener and diehard Chicago White Sox fan. A culinary aficionado, Lawrence was a trusted and well respected mentor, teacher, coach, hero and most importantly a loving husband. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation Sunday, January 12, 2020 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn. Funeral Monday, January 13, 2020 prayers 10:15 a.m. from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home to Most Holy Redeemer Church. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 12, 2020