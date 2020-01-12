Home

Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:15 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
Lawrence A. Cipolla Obituary
Lawrence A. Cipolla, age 86, US Army Veteran passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Nytko); loving father of Joseph (Deborah), Ann-Marie (Spencer) Trepac and Romolo (Jamie); cherished grandfather of Danielle, Hope, Preston, Rocco, Robert and Raymond; dear brother of Rosemary Pignotti; uncle and friend to many. Lawrence graduated from Bloom High School, Class of 1953. He was an avid fisherman, gardener and diehard Chicago White Sox fan. A culinary aficionado, Lawrence was a trusted and well respected mentor, teacher, coach, hero and most importantly a loving husband. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation Sunday, January 12, 2020 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn. Funeral Monday, January 13, 2020 prayers 10:15 a.m. from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home to Most Holy Redeemer Church. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 12, 2020
