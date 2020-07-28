1/2
Lawrence E. Neumann
Age 82, current resident of New Lenox, IL and formerly of South Holland and the Southeast Side neighborhood in Chicago passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia A. Lundstrom; loving father of Lawrence E. Neumann Jr., Cindy M. (Robert) Walsh, Timothy S. (Donna) Neumann, and Brian S. Neumann. Cherished grandfather of 6 grandsons; Robert (Andrea) Walsh III, Anthony Walsh, Patrick Walsh, Gavin Neumann, Andersen Neumann, and Charles Neumann. Great-grandfather of Gwendolyn Walsh; dear brother of Judy (late George) Kallish. He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence E. and Margaret Neumann (Weber). Uncle and godfather to many nieces and nephews. Lawrence was a Sgt. 1st class United States Army Veteran. Lawrence wore many hats in his careers; including that of a business Entrepreneur. He owned and operated The Glamourific Hair Salon in Homewood, Jay's Carry Out in South Chicago, and The Sweet Tooth in Midlothian. He ended his career as a meat inspector for the State of Illinois. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family and friends. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 3-8 PM. Chapel prayers Friday, July 31, 2020 at 9:30 AM. Followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude Catholic Church, 241 W. 2nd Ave., New Lenox, IL 60451. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Joliet Area Hospice or Multiple Myeloma Foundation. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.


Published in SouthtownStar on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
