Lawrence Higgins
age 79 yrs. passed away suddenly. Resident of South Holland; U.S. Vietnam Veteran, Beloved son of the late John "Jake" and Elizabeth " Lil" nee Murphy Higgins; Loving brother of Margaret (Thomas) Bell and the late John " Jack" Higgins Jr.; Cherished Uncle of Heather (Benjamin) Bakker and Proud Great-Uncle of Jackson and Seth Bakker. Lawrence taught History for for many years at South Suburban and Prairie State Colleges.

Services and Interment will be held in the Spring of 2021. For updated information or to express your condolences please visit our online guest book at www.heinenandloschetterfs.com or call 708-425-4050



Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heinen & Loschetter Funeral Services
19321 Fane Ct.
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 425-4050
