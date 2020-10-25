Lawrence Higgins

age 79 yrs. passed away suddenly. Resident of South Holland; U.S. Vietnam Veteran, Beloved son of the late John "Jake" and Elizabeth " Lil" nee Murphy Higgins; Loving brother of Margaret (Thomas) Bell and the late John " Jack" Higgins Jr.; Cherished Uncle of Heather (Benjamin) Bakker and Proud Great-Uncle of Jackson and Seth Bakker. Lawrence taught History for for many years at South Suburban and Prairie State Colleges.
Services and Interment will be held in the Spring of 2021.
