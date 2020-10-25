1/1
Lawrence Jagmin DDS.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence E. Jagmin, DDS, age 70, a resident of Frankfort, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Loving husband of Donna (Bernhard) Jagmin; dearest father of Michael (Melissa) Jagmin and Kathryn (Michael) Sowa; dearest brother of Dr. Gary (Maureen) Jagmin and Dr. Jeffrey (Marianne) Jagmin; cherished grandfather of MJ Sowa; fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews; dear son of the late Edward and Ludmilla (Horecny) Jagmin. Dr. Larry graduated from Marian Catholic High School ('68), University of Illinois College of Dentistry ('77) and was the co-owner of Jagmin Dental Clinic with his brother Gary for over 40 years. Dr. Larry was an aviation enthusiast, and loved working on and flying his airplanes with his son. He was a member of the Chicago Dental Society South Suburban Chapter and a member of EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association). A visitation will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort IL 60423 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 prayers in the funeral home chapel 9:15 AM leaving for St. Mary Catholic Church, Mokena for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow to Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. ATTENDEES ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCE TO ATTEND THE VISITATION AND FUNERAL SERVICES.In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Chicago Dental Society Foundation: https://www.cds.org/smile/cds-foundation/ways-to-give/make-a-donation or EAA Aviation Foundation: https://www.eaa.org/eaa/support-eaa/give would be appreciated. For information www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
October 24, 2020
I am truly heartbroken to hear of this terrible tragedy. I started going to Dr. Larry in 2016 after my previous dentist retired and it was the best decision I've ever made. My fear of going to the dentist, surprisingly disappeared and became something I actually looked forward to, thanks to Dr. Larry and his wonderful and welcoming staff. He was a terrific dentist and friend and always made me feel welcome and at ease as well as his associates. My heartfelt condolences to his family and staff at Jagmin Dental. You have my deepest sympathy.

Linda Sereda
Friend and Patient
Linda Ann Sereda
Friend
October 24, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the entire Jagmin family, Dr. Gary Jagmin, Dr. Eun Jin Lee, and the dedicated and wonderful staff at Jagmin Dental Clinic. We have been patients of the Jagmin family of dentists all the way back to the time when their beloved uncle worked from a small practice in his home. Always the most intelligent, skilled, and caring dentists you could ever find. Dr. Larry was a treasure to the patients and communities he served. He always took the time to do his very best and treated each person as family. His incredible spirit of adventure, joyous laugh and compassionate service will always be held in our memory.
The Scavuzzo Family
The Scavuzzo Family
Friend
October 24, 2020
May our prayer's be with you Dr. Larry and your family in this time of need. You will truly be missed by are entire family. Thank you for so many years of great service and great conversation.
Richard & Charlotte Amadio and family
October 23, 2020
I believe that most people would agree that Dr. Larry was not just a dentist he was a friend! His work was impeccable but his genuine love for his patients and staff was unmatched by any other doctor. He will be greatly missed! RIP Dr. Larry!!
Susan Smith
Acquaintance
October 23, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 23, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patricia Hayes
October 23, 2020
What a terrible tragedy. The world lost a great man and I lost a great dentist. My deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Jagmin family, friends, and work associates.
Jeff Mina
October 23, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the Staff at Jagmin Dental and to the Family of Dr. Larry Jagmin.
Throughout the years, we have trusted our entire family, and now our grandchildren's teeth to his care. We have been his loyal patients for over 43 years, beginning in Sauk Village. He was an AWESOME dentist and a very nice man. Dr. Larry would never miss an opportunity while checking my husband's teeth, to discuss flying, the EAA Club, who is or isn't hanging out at the airport anymore, etc. They both had a love of airplanes, motorcycles, and flying. He will be missed. R.I.P Doc...Fly high.
The Todd Family
Lowell, Indiana
Maria and Rich Todd
Friend
October 23, 2020
Dear Jagmin Family, Our deepest condolences go out to you at this sad time. Dr. Larry was much more than our family dentist. Being from Chicago Heights when asked who are dentist was, everyones answer was Dr. Jagmin. He was a professional, considerate person who always had something interesting to talk about. We enjoyed our conversations on politics, music, and more. He went out of his way with his many kindness's to our family on so many occasions. He will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him. Dear Doctor, Rest in Peace. The Saviano Family
Marie Lewis
October 23, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 23, 2020
Dr.Larry was a Great boss.He always took the time to teach me how everything works in Dentistry or anything I had questions about.I worked for him for 32 years and I know for sure how much he loved his Wife and kids and his grandson,loved his brothers, loved coming to work, loved motorcycle riding, and loved to fly!!!! I will miss him with all my heart!!!!!
Amy Woods
Coworker
October 22, 2020
My name is Sue Fitzgerald. I’ve been a patient of Dr Larry’s since 1980. He was the absolutely the best dentist EVER! He was always there when I needed him. I moved to The Villages, Fl in 2006 and flew back every year to have my dentristy done. Two weeks before my 50th wedding anniversary I broke a tooth. I flew back to him cause I didn’t trust anyone else with my teeth. He came in on his day off and spent a long time fixing my problem.
I don’t know of any other dentist that would do this. He truly truly cared about all his patients. A couple of months ago I had a problem with a dentist here in Fl so I sent Dr Larry the exrays and reports to him for advice and his opinion. He called me while he was on vacation walking on the beach just to help me. What a man! What a man!
There are many more examples, but you get the idea.
My sympathy goes out to his family and the girls that worked for him.
One more thing, once a year he took his staff on vacation. I know one time they went to Las Vegas. He always gave everyone his ALL. Bless him.
Sue Fitzgerald
Acquaintance
October 22, 2020
Oh my.....the most brilliant neighbor boy. Larry was always in the garage working on “something” with Scooter close behind, and as Jeff got older, right there also. Mr. Jagmin was his guide on the side, but Larry did pretty good on his own. We kids would go to him anytime something broke, we knew he could fix it, he understood things we had no idea about. My dad, Tito Tarquinio, had such respect for Larry’s ability that he would have that young boy come next door if we had a mechanical problem; Larry could fix most everything....he could troubleshoot anything and get it working. Campbell Avenue weeps tonight....
My deepest sympathy to the Jagmin family....RIP Larry...Mary Tarquinio Larsen
Mary Tarquinio Larsen
Friend
October 22, 2020
Oh my....the brilliant boy from Campbell Avenue! Anything we kids needed fixed, we’d take it to Larry; he was far ahead of the rest of us in understanding “how things worked.” Anytime my father, Tito Tarquinio, had a mechanical issue, he would have that young Larry come over. Larry was always in the garage “working” on a project....and his dad was his guide on the side. Scooter wasn’t far behind, and although a bit younger, Jeff was right there, too. Campbell Avenue weeps tonight. My deepest sympathy to all the Jagmin’s.
Rest In Peace Larry.....Mary Tarquinio Larsen
Mary Tarquinio Larsen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved