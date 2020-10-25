Lawrence E. Jagmin, DDS, age 70, a resident of Frankfort, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Loving husband of Donna (Bernhard) Jagmin; dearest father of Michael (Melissa) Jagmin and Kathryn (Michael) Sowa; dearest brother of Dr. Gary (Maureen) Jagmin and Dr. Jeffrey (Marianne) Jagmin; cherished grandfather of MJ Sowa; fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews; dear son of the late Edward and Ludmilla (Horecny) Jagmin. Dr. Larry graduated from Marian Catholic High School ('68), University of Illinois College of Dentistry ('77) and was the co-owner of Jagmin Dental Clinic with his brother Gary for over 40 years. Dr. Larry was an aviation enthusiast, and loved working on and flying his airplanes with his son. He was a member of the Chicago Dental Society South Suburban Chapter and a member of EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association). A visitation will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort IL 60423 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 prayers in the funeral home chapel 9:15 AM leaving for St. Mary Catholic Church, Mokena for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow to Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. ATTENDEES ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCE TO ATTEND THE VISITATION AND FUNERAL SERVICES.In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Chicago Dental Society Foundation: https://www.cds.org/smile/cds-foundation/ways-to-give/make-a-donation
or EAA Aviation Foundation: https://www.eaa.org/eaa/support-eaa/give
would be appreciated. For information www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
or 815-806-2225