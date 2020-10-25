My name is Sue Fitzgerald. I’ve been a patient of Dr Larry’s since 1980. He was the absolutely the best dentist EVER! He was always there when I needed him. I moved to The Villages, Fl in 2006 and flew back every year to have my dentristy done. Two weeks before my 50th wedding anniversary I broke a tooth. I flew back to him cause I didn’t trust anyone else with my teeth. He came in on his day off and spent a long time fixing my problem.

I don’t know of any other dentist that would do this. He truly truly cared about all his patients. A couple of months ago I had a problem with a dentist here in Fl so I sent Dr Larry the exrays and reports to him for advice and his opinion. He called me while he was on vacation walking on the beach just to help me. What a man! What a man!

There are many more examples, but you get the idea.

My sympathy goes out to his family and the girls that worked for him.

One more thing, once a year he took his staff on vacation. I know one time they went to Las Vegas. He always gave everyone his ALL. Bless him.

Sue Fitzgerald

