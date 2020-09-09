Lawrence Kwiatkowski

Lawrence "Larry" Kwiatkowski of Hickory Hills, age 77, at peace on Aug. 25, 2020. Beloved partner of Kathy VanMerkestyn; loving son of the late Ann, nee Laurian and the late Stanley Kwiatkowski; cherished father of Michele Paprocki and Cynthia (Thomas) Doehler; devoted brother of the late Eleanor (Richard) Machnikowski; dearest grandfather of Byron Jr., Samantha, Cael, Thomas Jr., and Cecelia. Lawrence will be missed by many cousins and countless friends.
Memorial Visitation, Saturday, September 12, 2020, 4:00PM to 8:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com