|
|
Lawrence M. Benedict, age 68. Longtime Matteson resident, born and raised in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Mendel High School graduate. A CAD Operator, he retired after 30 years of service with Triangle Dies and Supplies. Loving husband for 44 years of Kathleen nee Liberti. Dearest father of Heather (David) Thomas and Michael (Lauren) Benedict. Beloved grandfather of Gianna Benedict. Brother of the late Geraldine Mellendorf. Uncle and dear friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Friday March 22nd from 3:00 PM until time of funeral service at 7:00 PM. Interment private. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 18, 2019