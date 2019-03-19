Home

Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
Lawrence W. "Larry" Hedger

Lawrence W. "Larry" Hedger Obituary
Lawrence W. "Larry" Hedger, U.S. Army Veteran, age 86, formerly of Hickory Hills and Homer Glen, late of Kankakee, IL, passed away in his sleep on March 10, 2019. He was beloved husband of Patsy (nee Thompson), devoted father of Jeffrey (Janet), Douglas (LeAnn), and Bradley (Reyn), and proud papa to 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Larry was a High School Mathematics teacher and a Coach at Amos Alonzo Stagg High School in Palos Hills, IL and Victor J Andrew High School in Tinley Park, IL. His friends knew him as Larry or Hedge. His students knew him as Mr. Hedger or Coach. His family knew him as son, brother, Dad, Pops, Uncle Larry, Grandpa or Great Grandpa, but all who knew him loved him and he loved them. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23rd from 2:00pm to 4:30pm at Lack and Sons Funeral Home in Hickory Hills, IL. A memorial will follow until 6:00pm.
Published in the Daily Southtown from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019
