Leo J. Hohl Jr.
Leo John Hohl Jr., age 92, passed away peacefully on September 16th in Roswell, GA. Former resident of Chicago's Historic Pullman and Roseland Neighborhoods, Oak Forest and Sun City, AZ. Graduate of Chicago Vocational High School and DeVry Technical Institute. U.S. Army Staff Sergeant and Veteran of both World War II and the Korean War. Retired Electrician for US Steel and Panduit Corporation. Husband for 66 years of the late Irene G. nee Guastalli. Father of Janet (Richard) DeCoster, David Hohl and Wayne (Lisa) Hohl. Grandfather of Patrick DeCoster, Brandon (Hillary) Hohl, Mikayla (John) Morgenthaler and Peyton Hohl. Son of the late Myrtle A. nee Moeller and Leo John Hohl Sr. Brother of the late Marcella (late Charles Sr.) Mitchell, late Robert (Maurene) Hohl and late Kathleen (late Peter) Serapin. Fond uncle of the late Charles Jr., Betty Sue, Christine, Cynthia, Jeff and Peter Michael and dear friend of many. Leo was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Notre Dame Football. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14thSt. (U.S. Rt 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Tuesday October 6, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral services at funeral home Wednesday 10:30 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers donations in Leo's name to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. According to health guidelines, face masks must be worn and social distancing while inside the funeral home. For further information, contact 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 4, 2020.
