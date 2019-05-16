|
|
Leo Smith, age 87 of Crete, Illinois, passed away peacefully May 13, 2019. Beloved father of Brenda Hernandez, Deborah Smith, Lisa Wooton, Jonathan and step-son Larry A. Killian. Loving Grandfather of Bianca Smith, Amy Renee Hernandez, and Eric Shawn Hernandez. Great grandfather of Jazmin, Isaiah, Mina, and Jalen. Leo was preceded in death by one brother and three sisters. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Leo was a proud US Army Veteran, and retired from the Ford Stamping Plant after 33 years of service. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Visitation Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL. Funeral Monday 10:00 a.m. at Steger Memorial Chapel. Interment Calvary Cemetery – Steger, IL. For more information, please call (708)755-6100 or visit www.SMITSFH.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 16, 2019