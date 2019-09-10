Home

More Obituaries for Leopoldo Oyervides
Leopoldo Oyervides age 89. Lifelong Chicago's Historic Pullman neighborhood resident. Graduate of Fenger High School Class of 1948 U.S. Air Force Veteran Korean War. Retired from SanteFe Railroad after 25 years of service. Husband of the late Margaret nee Pedersen. Father of Maria (Dennis) Winclawski, David (late Kathleen) and Christopher (Jennifer) Oyervides. Grandfather of Bryan, Sarah, Chelsea (fiancé Ramon Luna) and Angel Oyervides. Great grandfather of Giovanni Luna. Brother of the late Raul "Roy" Oyervides and Juanita (late Ronald) Kaal. Uncle and dear friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Thursday September 12th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Lying in state Friday morning at St. Anthony Church, 11533 S. Prairie Ave., Chicago from 8:30 AM until time of funeral mass 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 10, 2019
