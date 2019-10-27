|
Leslie J. Fletcher, age 89, late of New Lenox, IL. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Renee (Dr. Aaron Guajardo and the late Steven Nikonchuk), Leslie (Mary) Fletcher, Christine (Christopher) Merenowicz and Arthur (Karen) Fletcher, Proud grandfather of Alex (Jodi), Scott, Emily (Berna), Elyse (Kevin), Jason, Lindsay, Samantha, Nicholas, Peter, Callie, Eli, Meghan, Kaitlyn, Aaron, Timothy & Jacob and great-grandfather of Jace, Brynn, Andrea, Aurelia, Triston & Adeline. Dear brother of the late Lois Starkweather and Jeanne Humbles. Leslie was a diver for the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and a 38 year employee of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. Funeral Tuesday 11:15 AM from the Hickey Memorial Chapel 442 E. Lincoln Hwy. New Lenox to St. Mary Church Mokena for Mass at 12 PM. Private interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Monday 2 – 8 PM. 815-485-8697
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 27, 2019