age 95 years, resident of Matteson IL, formerly of Park Forest. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy nee Taylor; loving father of Glenn (Lori) Kershaw; cherished grandfather of Chelsea Kershaw; dearest brother of Marjorie (George) Elliot; dear uncle of Corrine and Michael Elliot and the late Mandy Elliot; Leslie was friend to many.

A celebration of life will be held later in 2020. Arrangement entrusted to Hirsch West End Funeral Home 50 Westwood Drive Park Forest, IL 60466

For information or to express your condolences please visit www.hirschfuneral home.com or call 708-747-3700
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 26, 2020
