Lester F. "Les" Stark

Lester F. "Les" Stark Obituary
Lester F. "Les" Stark, 84 years; born February 28, 1935 in Chicago, IL. Beloved husband for 64 years to Arlene Stark, nee Bayer. Loving father to his four daughters, Janet (Don) Meuzelaar, Katherine (Lee) Reinbolt, Linda (Tony) Amaro, and Cindy (Mike) Fisher. Les was the cherished Papa of 11 and the dearest great-grandpa of 17. Les worked in construction for many, many years. He worked on building homes, but his greatest love was designing furniture for his own family. He had a great passion for building toy boxes for his great-grandchildren. He also loved scaring the grandchildren on Halloween at the parties thrown by "Papa and Grandma". Les crafted many items for Christ Lutheran Church through the years, including specialty tables still used today at the altar. Les was so loved and will be greatly missed. Mere words cannot explain the love his family had for him. Visitation Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 14700 S. 94th Ave., Orland Park, IL 60462 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 12:30 p.m. Interment Christ Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Christ Lutheran Church are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 16, 2019
