Lilia E. Potts
1938 - 2020
Lilia Elizabeth (nee Davis) Potts passed away at 12:15 p.m., November 9th, 2020. She was born February 9, 1938 to William F. and Ella F. Davis in the Gresham neighborhood of Chicago, IL. She will be deeply missed by her two daughters, Deborah (John) Larkin of South Chicago Hts., IL and Patricia (Bill) Hayden of Cedar Lake, IN, four grandchildren; Christopher, Jessica, Katie and Cory (Ashley), three great- grandchildren; Cain, Solomon, and Eli. She was sister to the late Walter Davis and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She retired from the Illinois State police after 35 years. She previously worked for Horace Mann Insurance in Springfield, IL, Star Electronics, Continental Bank in Chicago, and volunteered for South Suburban Hospice. She was a good friend to many and was always there for anyone in need of help. She said, "No tears - Live life to the fullest-But remember to love your children and family." Due to Covid-19; no services will be held at this time. She will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL. Memorials appreciated in her name to the Breast Cancer Assoc. or to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Kosary Funeral Home (708) 499-3223 or kosaryfuneralhome.com


Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
