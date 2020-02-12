Home

Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Cantius Church
825 N. Carpenter St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Liliana P. Leo Obituary
Liliana P. Leo passed away February 10, 2020 at the age of 92. Preceded in death by her husband Edmund and daughter Judith; devoted mother of Maria (Steve) Siguaw, Patricia (Mike) Davis, and Philip E.; loving grandmother of Zachary Siguaw, Ryan Davis, and Philip A. Leo; great-grandmother of Nik and Tim; fond sister of Carmella (John) Mascitti, the late Andrew (Patricia) Mark, the late Geno (the late Barbara) Mark; fond step-sister of the late Louis (the late Ann) Marchigiani, the late George (Grace) Marchigiani, and the late Mary (the late Carl) Shau. Visitation Friday, February, 14, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. Family and friends will meet Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. John Cantius Church, 825 N. Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60642 for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. Donations may be made to The Woman's Center, 5116 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, IL 60630, www.gotwc.org. For further info 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 12, 2020
