McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Lillian L. McGarel Obituary
Lillian L. McGarel (nee Levri), age 86, passed away April 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Owen F. McGarel. Loving mother of Lynn (Robert) Warkocki and the late Joey McGarel. Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth and Ana. Dearest sister of Linda Bedier. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lillian was an avid walker, reader and enjoyed crafting. She was a longtime Children's Librarian at the Acorn Public Library in Oak Forest, Illinois.

All Services and Interment are Private, due to the current Covid-19 crisis. Memorial Contributions in Lillian's name may be made to the Acorn Public Library, C/O Karen Miner, 15624 Central Avenue, Oak Forest, IL 60452. Arrangements were entrusted to the McKenzie Funeral Home, Oak Forest, Illinois. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 26, 2020
