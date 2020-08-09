Linda Geldean, nee Kruse, of Olympia Fields, IL, passed away suddenly on August 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Linda is a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and friend. Family and friend will gather for a Celebration of Linda's Life at Faith United Protestant Church, Park Forest, date and time to be announced. Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted to Hirsch West End Funeral Home 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL. 60466
For updated information or to express your condolences visit www.hirschfuneralhome.com
or call 708-747-3700.