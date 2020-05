Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Hillis Foley, age 72, at rest May 10, 2020, passed away at Advocate Christ Hospital from Leukemia complications. Daughter of the late Joseph and the late Elizabeth Hillis; Loving wife for fifty years of Robert Foley, her teacher at University of Illinois. Services private. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.





