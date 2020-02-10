|
Linda Jean (Vogt) Denman, age 72, of Valparaiso, IN, formerly of Park Forest and Olympia Fields, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 6, 2020 at VNA Hospice in Valparaiso, IN. Preceding her in death were her parents, John and Jean Vogt.
She is survived by her loving husband, Denny; dearest mother of Christopher (Rhonda) Denman and Michele (Rick) Baumgardner. Linda was a cherished and loving grandmother to Lukas, Merric, Blake, Casey, and Beckett Denman and to Isabella and Jack Baumgardner. She was sister to Jack (Sue) Vogt and Lisa (Bob) Carreras. Linda was an aunt to many nieces and nephews, and will be missed by her dear friend, Dani Shaw.
Linda taught Social Studies at Flossmoor Jr. High and at Huth Jr. High School in Matteson. She had a true gift for teaching and was passionate about helping others. Linda had a great effect on all who knew her. She will be forever missed and in the memory of her husband, children, grandchildren, extended family, and the many dear friends who came into her life. As per Linda's wishes, services were private and with family. Arrangements by Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso, IN.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 10, 2020