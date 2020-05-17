Our dearly loved sister, Linda Kay Miller departed this earthly home on March 24, 2020 for one where there is no more pain or sorrow, her heavenly home. There she is safely in the arms of her Savior and best friend, Jesus Christ. Linda was born January 30, 1954, grew up in Country Club Hills, Illinois, attended St. John's School and Hillcrest High School. Soon after graduation she moved to Arizona where she spent numerous years training with love and patience dogs for the visually impaired. Linda loved flowers, especially her rose gardens that she created in memory of or in honor of women who had impacted her life. She is survived by her daughter Emily Maples and Marshall her grandson, two brothers, Tom Miller (Diane) of Tinley Park, Illinois, Neal Miller (Tammy) of Tinley Park, Illinois and one sister, Annetta Maric (nee Miller) of Hollister, Missouri, 8 nieces and nephews and her beloved "Rock", Leon Harris of Tucson, Arizona who never once left her side. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Kay Miller of Country Club Hills, Illinois





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store