Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
(708) 388-1300
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
Celebration of Life
Following Services
The Eagles Hall
2427 Grove St.,
Blue Island, IL
Linda Smolik


1944 - 2019
Linda Smolik Obituary
Linda M. Smolik nee Kosmos, 75, of Worth, passed from this life suddenly on Thursday, September 19, 2019, beloved mother of Sue (Mark) Nelson and Michael Smolik, loving grandmother of David, Ty (Amber), Tim (Madi), Christina, Bridget and Jade, proud great grandmother of Savannah, Caleb, Cole, Briana, Brycen, Kambria, Colton, Avery, Preston and Skyler, cherished sister of Tom (Pam) Kosmos, Dan (Donna) Kosmos, late Jim (Penny) Kosmos and Shirley (Steve) Martinez, dear godmother of Steve Jr., Becky and the late Jeff, fond aunt of Tracy, Tommy (Hara), Becky, Danny (Courtney), late Jeff, Jamie, Kayden and Steve Jr. She leaves many other family members and friends to cherish her memory.

Memorial visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 1:00 pm until the time of service at 4:30 pm at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held immediately following the memorial service at The Eagles Hall, 2427 Grove St., Blue Island, cremation private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to () or Ronald McDonald House Charities (www.rmhc.org) greatly appreciated.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 25, 2019
