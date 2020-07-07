Lisa DuBois, lost her battle to cancer on June 16, 2020, at the age of 61.



Lisa is survived by her beloved Dean DuBois, daughter Elizabeth Gayton and her grandchildren Alexis Gayton and Jermale Bailey Jr. She was predeceased by her parents Dorothy and James Lausa and her brother Michael Lausa.



Lisa was born April 16, 1959. She worked as a bank teller for many years at a local bank. Lisa married her beloved husband Dean September 25, 1985. Life long resident of Park Forest recently moved to Manteno.



Lisa loved traveling. Favorite place to travel was Bora Bora. Lisa loved to dance. Lisa was an amazing, brave strong woman who will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.





