1/1
Lisa DuBois
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa DuBois, lost her battle to cancer on June 16, 2020, at the age of 61.

Lisa is survived by her beloved Dean DuBois, daughter Elizabeth Gayton and her grandchildren Alexis Gayton and Jermale Bailey Jr. She was predeceased by her parents Dorothy and James Lausa and her brother Michael Lausa.

Lisa was born April 16, 1959. She worked as a bank teller for many years at a local bank. Lisa married her beloved husband Dean September 25, 1985. Life long resident of Park Forest recently moved to Manteno.

Lisa loved traveling. Favorite place to travel was Bora Bora. Lisa loved to dance. Lisa was an amazing, brave strong woman who will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved