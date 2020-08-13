1/
Lois A. Freitag
Lois A. Freitag, age 95, late of Tinley Park, IL. Beloved wife of the late John Freitag. Loving mother of Jackie (late Tony) Trino, Ruth Ellen (late Ed) Doyle, Mark (Nancy). Proud grandmother of Samantha ( Ben) Grosche, Christopher (Lauren) Trino, Jacob Boersma and great grandmother of Ava and Madelyn Trino. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lois along with her husband John were lifelong members of Zion Lutheran Church, Tinley Park. Visitation Friday, 9:00 AM until time of Chapel Service 11:00 AM at Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 Harlem Avenue Tinley Park, IL. 60477. Interment to follow in Beverly Cemetery.

Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19) and in accordance with public health mandates, the gathering size will be limited to less than fifty (50) attendees in the funeral facilities at any given time.

Face coverings are mandatory for entry into the Funeral Home.

For information, contact 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com


Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 13, 2020.
