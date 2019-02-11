|
|
Lois L. Erickson, nee Streitberger, age 88, beloved wife of the late Carl (2010). Loving mother of Lynette (Hank) Smith, Judith (Dr. Michael) Roland, Dr. Kurt (Ginny) Erickson and Janet (Peter Galassi) Erickson. Cherished grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of 15. Fond sister of the late Robert (Ruth) Streitberger and the late Lillian Seaman. Dearest sister-in-law of the late Roger (Marilyn) Seaman. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Thursday 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave., (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment private. Memorials to Christian Hills Church, 9001 W. 159th St., Orland Hills, IL 60487, are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 11, 2019