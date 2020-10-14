Lois Evelyn McGaughey Stepich was born February 16, 1942 to Phyllis Olson McGaughey , and Emil Rankin McGaughey in East Chicago, Indiana. She grew up in Highland, Indiana, graduating from Highland High School before earning her degree from Indiana University. While at Indiana, she met Joseph Stepich, and they married in 1964. They settled in Flossmoor, Illinois where they raised their children, Suzanne and Greg. After retiring, they moved to Watervliet Michigan, becoming a part of the Paw Paw Lake community.
Lois loved being on the water, spending summers on Shafer Lake in Monon, Indiana where her parents had built a home, and then on Paw Paw Lake. She loved nature, music, sunsets, cocktail cruises, and being with her friends and family. She enjoyed volunteer work, and was a long-time member of Flossmoor Service League, Flossmoor Community Church, PEO Chapter JA Illinois, PEO Chapter DV Michigan, and the South Haven Garden Club. Her favorite role was that of "Nana" to her four granddaughters who she loved "to the moon and back".
She is survived by husband, Joseph, children Suzanne Stepich Lewand and Gregory Stepich, Son-in-Law Tom Lewand, granddaughters Cayleigh, Paige, Shannon, and Erin Lewand, brother and sister-in-Law Bill and Mary Ann McGaughey, step-sister Linda Davis and step-brother John Bruington. She also leaves behind many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews, wonderful friends, and her devoted beagle Lacey. She graced many lives with her kindness and compassion and will be missed by all who she touched.
Lois died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI. There will be a private burial service, with a celebration of life to follow in the Summer of 2021. Memorial Contributions may be made to Sarett Nature Center, 2300 Benton Center Road, Benton Harbor, MI 49022, or the Al-Van Humane Society, PO Box 421, South Haven, MI 49090. Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet is assisting Lois' family with arrangements and you are invited to leave a message of comfort for her family at hutchinsfuneral.com