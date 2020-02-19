|
Lois W. Samson, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Carl T. Samson for 64 years. Loving mother of Linda (Jim) McWilliams, Laura Sesol (late Jeff Hartman), Jan (Dave) Ebert, Robert (Marie) Samson, Nancy (John) Toms and Thomas (Cheri) Samson. Proud grandma of 18 and great-grandma of 12. Memorial service to be held February 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Community Church, 18200 Dixie Highway, Homewood, IL.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 19, 2020