Lain-Sullivan Funeral Directors
50 Westwood Dr.
Park Forest, IL 60466-1419
708-747-3700
Loleta Fern Quintanilla

Loleta Fern Quintanilla Obituary
nee Hurt, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019. Resident of Chicago Heights formerly of Park Forest; Devoted daughter of the late James and Dora nee Miller Hurt; loving mother of Vickie (the late John) Mascitti, Veda (Larry) Davis, James (Linda), Gary (Kristin) and John Quintanilla, David (Kathy) Quin and the late Michael Quintanilla; Cherished grandmother of 10, proud great-grandmother of 12 and great-great grandmother of 3 Family and friends will gather for a visitation on Sunday, March 10th 6:00-8:00 p.m. with funeral service 8:00 p.m. Private Family interment at Assumption Cemetery on MondayFor information or to express your memories visit our online guest book at www.lain-sullivan.com or 708-747-3700
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 10, 2019
