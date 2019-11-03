|
Loren Alton, age 70, beloved husband of the late Laureen A. (nee White); loving father of Sandra (Mark) Ardolino and Daniel (Gretchen) Alton; loving grandfather of Gianna Ardolino, Larkin and Witten Alton; dear brother of Donna (Jerry) Rauter, Sandy (the late Dennis) Alton and the late Michael Alton; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 1 P.M. until time of Service 6 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. Interment Private. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 3, 2019