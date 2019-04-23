|
Lorene A. Pontarelli (nee Lech) age 81. Lorene is survived by her loving children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members. She was former president of the Chicago Ridge Friendship Club and was involved with other organizations and clubs. Memorial visitation Sunday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos HIlls. Memorial service Sunday evening, 7 PM at the funeral home. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 23, 2019