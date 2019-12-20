Home

Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL 60633
773-646-1133
More Obituaries for Loretta Borowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta A. (Grabarczyk) Borowski

Loretta A. (Grabarczyk) Borowski Obituary
Age 90, late of Hegewisch, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Borowski. Loving mother of Daniel (Chris) Borowski, Gary (Renee) Borowski and Janice Ringo. Caring grandmother of Jason and Justin (Danielle) Ringo, Tim and Tyler Borowski. Proud great grandmother of Parker Marie Ringo, mother-in-law of Michael Ringo. Caring sister of Del (Norbert) Lewandowski. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: Frank and Adeline Grabarcyzk.In lieu of flowers, all memorial donations can be made in memory of Loretta to a . Funeral Service 9:00 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Opyt Funeral Home, 13350 S. Baltimore  Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 to St. Florian Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 20, 2019
