Loretta A. Kubiszak
1925 - 2020
Loretta A. Kubiszak (née Kosiara), late Mokena. Beloved wife of the late Henry F. "Red" Kubiszak Devoted mother of Donna (John) Quinlan, Janice (Tom) White and Kevin (fiancée Grace Castaneda) Kubiszak; loving grandmother of Laurie (Brent) Michalek, Michael (Tessa) Quinlan and Amy (Jimmy) Petry. Dear step-grandmother of Sean (Stacy), Katie and Erin White. Proud great grandmother of Justin, Gavin, Ava, Anthony, Addisyn and Alexis. Dear step-great-grandmother of Aiden and Finn. Devoted daughter of the late Harriet Sikorski. Loving sister of the late Harriet (late Al) Walczak and Leonard (late Irene) Kosiara. Dear daughter-in-law of the late Casimir and Victoria (née Starosta) Kubiszak. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 2 - 9 pm. Funeral Tuesday 10:00 am from the Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 14318 S. LaGrange Rd., (9600 W. / Rt. 45) Orland Park to St. Mary Church Mokena Mass 11:00 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Joliet Area Community Hospice. 708-460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com


Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
JUN
30
Funeral
10:00 AM
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
JUN
30
Service
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Thornridge Funeral Home of Orland Park
14318 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-2300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
My sympathy and love to the family of the most wonderful sister
(inlaw) a person could have. We had the most amazing relationship .
She was a fantastic woman who I loved with all my heart. She is with her wonderful husband, and members of her family. God is lucky to have her she will keep Him laughing. Doll is resting in peace in the arms of Our Lord.
Susan Kubiszak
Sister
