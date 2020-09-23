Loretta Kozlowski (nee Grygiel), aged 96, entered into eternal peace on September 19, 2020 she was preceded in death by her loving husband Edward; parents Walter and Lucille; brother Walter, sister-in-law Lillian Sarna and Virginia Kramer. Loretta spent most of her life in bookkeeping, she was very detail oriented and loved working with numbers. She also enjoyed collecting, keeping up on current events, and taking guided tours around the country. Loretta will be lovingly remembered by sister in law Mildred Grygiel, several nieces and nephews and her dear friends and neighbors Sam Cutrara, Robert Collins and Kitty and Frank Sims.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL followed by a chapel service at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. For more information call 708-636-1200 or visit www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com
.