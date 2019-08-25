|
|
Loretta M. "Lori" Gremaud, (Messlein), age 87, beloved wife of the late Leroy Gremaud and the late Peter Messlein. Loving mother of Barbara (late Jack) Yamich, Patti Messlein (Tasch), Karen (Jason) Stanley, David Messlein and Janet (Joseph) Callahan. Cherished grandmother of James (Laura Jacqmin) Tasch, Gina Vargas, Brandon (Deborah) Stanley, Tracey (Andrew) Newport, John Yamich III, Mitchell (Heather) Stanley, Jillian (Daniel) Cozzi, Mande (Robert) Bushong, and the late Michelle Messlein. Dearest great-grandmother of many. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Thursday, August 29, 2019, 8:30 a.m. from Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL to Incarnation Church, 5757 W. 127th St., Palos Heights, Illinois. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959 preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 25, 2019