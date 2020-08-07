age 85. Graduate of Chicago's Kelly High School. Retired Accountant for the National Can Company. Longtime volunteer with the Friends of the Palos Heights Public Library. Beloved sister of Ted (the late Rita) and Eugene (the late Kathleen "Cookie") Obora. Loving aunt of Brian (Karol), Bruce, Lenore (Tom) Tinics, Karen (Jim) Kotsiviras and Jason (Julie) Obora. Dearest great aunt to T.J., Rachel, Christian, Maddie, Gregory, Rita and Logan. Family and friends to gather directly Saturday at 10:15am at St. Alexander Catholic Church (7025 W. 126th St. Palos Heights) for Funeral Mass at 10:30am. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.