Lori Gloodt was one of the most amazing women I have ever had the honor of calling a friend. I was just telling someone last Thursday how wonderfully amazing she was!

We, especially my now adult children were so saddened to hear of her passing. There is certainly a special place in Heaven reserved for her alone.

May the Gloodt family feel God’s love and peace wrapped around each one of them during this difficult time.

God Speed Lori! Until we meet again!! (Tell Mary and Maria hello for the rest of us Sward moms!)

The Sakal/Schneider Family - Patti, Steve, Kaycee, Jake, & Luke

Patti Sakal-Schneider

Friend