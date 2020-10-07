Lori J. Gloodt, nee Metzler, age 60, of Orland Park, IL, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Scott H. Gloodt. Loving mother of Jenna (Hruban) Gilcrease, Holly Gloodt and Thomas Gloodt. Cherished grandmother of Olivia and Oliver. Devoted daughter of Jeanette "Jean" and the late Bill Metzler. Dearest sister of Michelle (Chad) Tomek, Bill Metzler and Sheri Holler. Fond daughter-in-law of William and the late Nancy Gloodt. Dear sister-in-law of Bill Gloodt and John Gloodt. Much loved aunt of Charlie, Jack, Danny, Katie, Bill, Elizabeth, Jake, Cody, Samantha, Colin, Sam, Julie and Denny. Proud great-aunt of Reign, Bryce and Rocky. Proud Principal for 26 years of Sward Elementary School in Oak Lawn, IL, Hometown-Oak Lawn School District 123. 33 years of service as a dedicated educator. Faithful Sunday School teacher for 20 years at All Saints Lutheran Church in Orland Park, IL. 33-year survivor of breast cancer, despite 4 separate metastasized reoccurrences during her career. Visitation Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. A Memorial Service to celebrate Lori's life will take place on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Lutheran Church, 13350 S. LaGrange Road, Orland Park, IL 60462 with a visitation prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. Due to COVID-19, a live-stream will be available for those who would prefer to view the service from their home. Please visit Friends of All Saints Lutheran Church Orland Park, IL Facebook Page to view the live-stream of the Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com
