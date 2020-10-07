1/1
Lori J. Gloodt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori J. Gloodt, nee Metzler, age 60, of Orland Park, IL, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Scott H. Gloodt. Loving mother of Jenna (Hruban) Gilcrease, Holly Gloodt and Thomas Gloodt. Cherished grandmother of Olivia and Oliver. Devoted daughter of Jeanette "Jean" and the late Bill Metzler. Dearest sister of Michelle (Chad) Tomek, Bill Metzler and Sheri Holler. Fond daughter-in-law of William and the late Nancy Gloodt. Dear sister-in-law of Bill Gloodt and John Gloodt. Much loved aunt of Charlie, Jack, Danny, Katie, Bill, Elizabeth, Jake, Cody, Samantha, Colin, Sam, Julie and Denny. Proud great-aunt of Reign, Bryce and Rocky. Proud Principal for 26 years of Sward Elementary School in Oak Lawn, IL, Hometown-Oak Lawn School District 123. 33 years of service as a dedicated educator. Faithful Sunday School teacher for 20 years at All Saints Lutheran Church in Orland Park, IL. 33-year survivor of breast cancer, despite 4 separate metastasized reoccurrences during her career. Visitation Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. A Memorial Service to celebrate Lori's life will take place on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Lutheran Church, 13350 S. LaGrange Road, Orland Park, IL 60462 with a visitation prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. Due to COVID-19, a live-stream will be available for those who would prefer to view the service from their home. Please visit Friends of All Saints Lutheran Church Orland Park, IL Facebook Page to view the live-stream of the Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 AM
All Saints Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
All Saints Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 6, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Gloodt family.
Mrs. Gloodt was a very special person. The connections between her students and herself were based on love and a sincere care for each situation. She was stern when it was required but always in the best interest of the situation. My children were lucky to attend Sward school under her tutelage. I was lucky to get to know Lori as a person through working and volunteering at Swardduring my children's time there.
Your family is in my prayers. I hope that your wonderful memories can help ease your pain.
Nancy Mendoza
Friend
October 5, 2020
Lori Gloodt was one of the most amazing women I have ever had the honor of calling a friend. I was just telling someone last Thursday how wonderfully amazing she was!
We, especially my now adult children were so saddened to hear of her passing. There is certainly a special place in Heaven reserved for her alone.
May the Gloodt family feel God’s love and peace wrapped around each one of them during this difficult time.
God Speed Lori! Until we meet again!! (Tell Mary and Maria hello for the rest of us Sward moms!)
The Sakal/Schneider Family - Patti, Steve, Kaycee, Jake, & Luke
Patti Sakal-Schneider
Friend
October 5, 2020
Mrs Gloodt was like family for all 15 years our 3 girls were at Sward. She was a great balance of firm but loving. She had a positive impact on our entire community.

A great memory is how during Sward Bingo nights the students could win a pizza lunch with her, and every time they did the whole gym full of students and families would yell out “pizza with the principal!”

We will forever have very fond memories of her. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Sandy Paul
Friend
October 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mrs.Gloodts passing . She was absolutely fantastic , very dedicated , and very tough principle . Again , so sorry for your loss .
Michele Nelson
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved