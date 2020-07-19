1/1
Lorraine C. Grand
1931 - 2020
Lorraine C. Grand, age 89, of Palos Park, IL passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on July 8, 2020. She had been a resident at Peace Village in Palos Park and lived many years in Oak Lawn. Lorraine was born January 13, 1931 in Chicago, the daughter of Bernard Grand and Mary DuBosy Grand. She was raised in the Roseland area and attended Fenger High School. She graduated from Knox College in Galesburg with degrees in Mathematics, Biology, and Microbiology, and went on to earn both a Master's and Doctorate degree.

Lorraine worked for many years in The Ben May Department of Cancer Research at the University of Chicago under Nobel Prize winner Dr. Charles Huggins. She continued her career in research at Northwestern University, and later in life taught medical research at Chicago State University.

Lorraine loved music, singing, and travel. She was a long-time member of Peace Memorial Church in Palos Park and served on the board during the initial construction of Peace Village senior living center. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Irving H. Grand. She is survived by a nephew, two nieces, two great-nieces and a great-great niece.

Lorraine was laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip. A private family service is planned. Donations may be given to Peace Memorial Church in Palos Park or a charity of your choice. To leave a remembrance, please visit: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/evergreen-park-il/kenny-brothers-funeral-directors/4133



Published in SouthtownStar on Jul. 19, 2020.
